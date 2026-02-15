NBA All-Star Game: See which team won, who took MVP at Intuit Dome

Inglewood took center stage in the basketball world as the 75th NBA All-Star Game tipped off at the Intuit Dome on Sunday afternoon.

This year, the league introduced a new USA vs. World format designed to boost competitiveness — and it delivered.

What we know:

Three teams of All-Stars — one international squad and two USA teams — competed in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.

See a recap below.

Game 1: USA Stars vs. World

As promised, Victor Wembanyama came out firing, setting the tone for Game 1 and the rest of the afternoon. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds in a game that went into overtime.

Scottie Barnes sealed the win for the Stars, sinking a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Game 2: USA Stripes vs. USA Stars

The two USA squads went head-to-head in a high-scoring showdown. Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown each finished with 11 points.

De’Aaron Fox came up big for the Stripes, knocking down a clutch shot from beyond the arc at the final buzzer.

Game 3: USA Stripes vs. World

Game 3 featured the USA "Old Heads" squaring off against the next generation of international stars. Kawhi Leonard put on a show for his hometown crowd, with back-to-back plays that even caused LeBron James to rise to his feet. Leonard was sensational and all smiles with 25 points. On the other end, Wembanyama was relentless on both sides of the floor. After going scoreless in Game 3, LeBron James came up big and hit the layup after a missed shot from Jalen Brunson.

Game 4: USA Stripes vs. Stars

In the championship round that brought a rematch of the two USA teams, the "Old Heads" simply could not bring the same energy they had just minutes before. The offense went stale for the Stripes. The Stripes won, 47-21.

MVP honored

Anthony Edwards won the All-Star MVP Award. "We chose to compete today, and we came out on top," he said during his MVP Award ceremony.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the USA Stars Team handles the ball during the game against the USA Stripes Team during the 75th NBA All-Star Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Who played in the 2026 NBA All-Star game?

See the rosters of the three teams below.

USA Stars

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, two-time All-Star)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons, two-time All-Star)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, four-time All-Star)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks, first-time All-Star)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns, five-time All-Star)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, first-time All-Star)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder, first-time All-Star)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, two-time All-Star)

USA Stripes

Coach: Mitch Johnson

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics, five-time All-Star)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors, two-time All-Star)*

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, 22-time All-Star)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers, seven-time All-Star)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, three-time All-Star)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets, 16-time All-Star)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers, seven-time All-Star)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs, two-time All-Star)**

* Replaces injured Stephen Curry.

** Named as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s replacement by Commissioner Adam Silver. Powell was then moved to the World team.

World

Coach: Darko Rajaković

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers, six-time All-Star)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets, eight-time All-Star)

Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets, two-time All-Star)*

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, four-time All-Star)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat, first-time All-Star)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, two-time All-Star)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers, first-time All-Star)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, first-time All-Star)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks, six-time All-Star)

* Named by Commissioner Adam Silver as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s replacement.

What's next:

The 2027 NBA All-Star game will be held in Phoenix, Arizona.

