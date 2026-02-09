NBA All-Star Game 2026: Where to eat near the Intuit Dome

The Brief The NBA All-Star game is happening this weekend in Inglewood, drawing fans to the city for the event. A local social media food star, Tay, highlights favorite Inglewood food spots, focusing on community and family-owned businesses. The tour features stops including Toast and Jam, Steaks LA, and The Wood Urban Kitchen, showcasing a range of local flavors during All-Star weekend.



The NBA All-Star game is happening this weekend in Inglewood, and the excitement is extending beyond the arena. With fans from across the globe coming into town for the big event, a local social media food personality is spotlighting some of Inglewood’s favorite neighborhood eateries, offering an all-star culinary tour of the area.

What we know:

In addition to on-court action, attention is also turning to where fans can find standout local food during All-Star week.

To highlight those options, social media food star Davonte Stinson, known as Tay (@taysfoodtour), leads a tour of his favorite food spots in Inglewood, showcasing local, family-owned businesses and neighborhood favorites.

The tour focuses on restaurants and food spots that are popular with locals and rooted in the community. Tay emphasizes supporting small, family-owned businesses and highlights how these spots reflect the flavors of Inglewood.

Toast and Jam

The tour begins at Toast and Jam, a restaurant run by a mother-daughter team that serves American classics with a southern twist. The locals there are especially known for their catfish.

"This is a home run. This is the spot this is the family owned. You know, the community, local family, small business. You gotta support that. Yeah. And then they got the food. They got the flavor. They've got exactly what you're looking for," he explained.

The menu also includes savory waffles, which Tay says pair well with syrup.

Steaks LA

The tour then moves to Steaks LA, a neighborhood butcher shop that turns into a hibachi spot on weekends.

"People in the community live right there didn't know they did that until I went," he explained.

The Wood Urban Kitchen

For fans without tickets to the game, Tay also recommends The Wood Urban Kitchen, a sports lounge known for its barbecue.

"Those ribs, you can get some good brisket in there, just about everything, literally everything is good."

Why you should care:

With the NBA All-Star game bringing visitors into Inglewood, the food tour highlights places locals already love, offering fans a chance to experience the community through its restaurants while supporting small, neighborhood businesses during one of the city’s biggest weekends.