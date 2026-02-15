Global Day of Action: Thousands rally in downtown LA for Iranian regime change

The Brief Thousands of protesters took part in the worldwide Iranian Global Day of Action on Saturday. Demonstrators said they're calling for an end to violence in Iran. Protesters in LA called for change to the current regime in Iran.



Massive crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

What we know:

Thousands of protesters joined others worldwide for Iranian Global Day of Action to rally in support of the Iranian people and to call for an end to recent violence.

Many people came to Los Angeles from out of state to show unity and support for the Iranian people.

"We said let's get together, such a big place and see if people can hear our voice," said Hassan Noorvand.

Demonstrators said they're calling for an end to the violence in Iran.

Protests in Iran began in late December and were sparked in part by the fall of the Iranian currency. Since then the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says more than 7,000 people have been killed following Iran's crackdown on protests.

Some fear that number could grow.

Many protesters who came to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday called for change to the current regime in Iran.

"We are ready to move on and support Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as our leader, he asked us to get together in different cities all over the world," said Noorvand.

President Donald Trump has said recently a regime change would be the "best thing" for Iran. Now the administration is weighing whether or not to take military action.

While many wait to see how the U.S. responds, demonstrators were encouraged by the number of people who showed support on Saturday.

"I always support Prince Reza Pahlavi, but I never thought he would have this much support, I'm really impressed and I'm really hopeful," one protester said.

Other major cities, like Toronto and Munich, also drew thousands of people on Saturday for Iranian Global Day of Action.