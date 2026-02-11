Westminster Mall transformation to feature 2,250 homes, new hotel

The Brief Shopoff Realty Investments acquired the remaining 57.5 acres of Westminster Mall from Washington Prime Group, consolidating an 83.3-acre site. The "Bolsa Pacific" redevelopment will feature 2,250 residential units, a 120-room hotel, and 220,000 square feet of retail space. Demolition is scheduled for early 2026, with the project aiming to revitalize the local economy while retaining Target as an anchor tenant.



The aging Westminster Mall is officially entering its next chapter as "Bolsa Pacific at Westminster," a massive "city within a city" that replaces traditional retail with a modern, pedestrian-friendly district.

The 83.3-acre master plan aims to create a vibrant urban center featuring significant housing, green space, and hospitality.

What we know:

Shopoff Realty Investments consolidated the site by purchasing the final 57.5 acres from Washington Prime Group, adding to the Sears and Macy’s parcels acquired in 2022.

The approved vision includes a 120-room hotel and approximately 2,250 housing units, ranging from for-sale townhomes to market-rate and affordable rental apartments.

SUGGESTED: How to apply for LA County's $15,000 emergency rent relief

To replace the traditional mall experience, developers have planned 220,000 square feet of "placemaking" retail, which will be anchored by a 15,000-square-foot food hall and the existing Target.

Community amenities are a major focus, with 15 acres dedicated to open space, including an urban park, walking trails, and open-air promenades designed to host movie nights and farmers markets.

Rendering courtesy Shopoff Realty Investments

What they're saying:

"Bolsa Pacific will play a key role in strengthening Westminster’s economy and revitalizing the city and its surrounding neighborhoods," said William A. Shopoff, President and CEO of Shopoff Realty Investments.

"Through this project, we hope to realize a more cohesive master-planned development and be able to help shape a large part of the future of Westminster to better serve the greater community."

The backstory:

Westminter Mall officially opened on August 7, 1974, as a premiere Orange County destination anchored by major retailers like May Company, Sears, and Buffum's.

For over 50 years, the enclosed two-level structure served as a community hub, reaching a peak of approximately 168 stores.

SUGGESTED: Abandoned SoCal mall filled with graffiti

But like many traditional malls, it faced a sharp decline in the 2010s fueled by the rise of e-commerce and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations officially ceased in late 2025—most retail leases expired on October 29, 2025, followed by the closure of its final anchor, JCPenney, on November 21, 2025.

While the interior mall is now shuttered and boarded up, Target remains the sole operating anchor and will be integrated into the new Bolsa Pacific development.

What's next:

The City of Westminster will continue its review of the entitlement plans throughout 2025.

Residents can expect further public hearings or city council sessions as the project nears its 2026 approval target.

Shopoff, represented by Lee Aarons of Land Advisors in the acquisition, will now pivot toward the pre-construction phase of the redevelopment.