NBA All-Star weekend gets a K-pop “Joyride" with CORTIS

article

The Brief CORTIS will make history during NBA All-Star Weekend. The big event returns to Los Angeles for the seventh time in league history. CORTIS will become the first K-Pop group to perform at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and will also perform at the NBA Crossover.



K-pop is officially stepping onto one of sports’ biggest stages.

CORTIS is set to make history as the first K-pop act to perform at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game halftime show at Kia Forum, bringing their high-energy performance style to one of basketball’s most-watched events. The group will also headline the concert series at NBA Crossove at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA.

What we know:

CORTIS is BIGHIT Music’s third boy group, following the global success of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The five-member group, consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, debuted in August 2025. They quickly stood out for their self-produced style and willingness to push beyond traditional K-pop formulas. Each member takes an active role in the creative process, contributing to songwriting, production, and even directing their own music videos, while bringing individual strengths in vocals, rap and performance. The group’s name is an acronym for COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, reflecting a philosophy centered on creative freedom and breaking past established rules.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Ludacris, Shaboozey, CORTIS headlining NBA Crossover concert series

The group released their debut album "Color Outside the Lines," on September 8, 2025, featuring songs like "GO!", "FaSHioN," and the title track "What You Want." Before debuting, the group spent three months in Los Angeles working with American producers and songwriters while filming concept photos and music videos across the city. Many of those visuals spotlight recognizable L.A. locations, including Pico Station, the Wiltern Theatre, and areas near Koreatown. The city also plays a major role in their music videos. For example, "GO!" includes shots of the Los Angeles scenery, while "What You Want" features familiar landmarks like 7th Street/Metro Center Station and Tam O’Shanter restaurant. The EP debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, making CORTIS the only rookie group of 2025 to reach that milestone. Within its first month, the album surpassed 100 million streams, and their fanbase surged to more than 19 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

The partnership between CORTIS and the NBA reflects a growing connection between K-pop and basketball. In recent years, the NBA has built relationships with major K-pop artists, including BTS member SUGA, who has served as an NBA ambassador since 2023, as well as groups like LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN through its "Friends of the NBA" program.

Beyond their debut album, CORTIS has already landed several major soundtrack projects. Their song "GO!" is featured on "NBA 2K26 Beats: Official Soundtrack Season 4," introducing the group to gamers across multiple platforms. The group is also set to appear on the soundtrack for the Sony Pictures Animation film "GOAT," with their track "Mention Me." The animated sports comedy — co-produced by and starring NBA legend Stephen Curry — follows a small goat chasing a dream of playing professional "roarball," a fictional high-intensity sport.

Dig deeper:

With All-Star weekend marking their biggest U.S. stage yet, CORTIS is stepping into a moment that reflects both their rapid rise and K-pop’s expanding footprint in global entertainment. Their NBA appearances signal more than a milestone performance — they offer a glimpse of how music and sports continue to intersect, placing the group in front of an entirely new audience.