2026 NBA All-Star Game: USA vs. World format explained

The Brief The NBA will use a new three-team USA vs. World format for the 2026 All-Star Game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Two U.S. teams and one international team will compete in a round-robin tournament, with point differential serving as a tiebreaker if needed. Some players say they prefer the traditional East vs. West format, though others say All-Star weekend’s impact goes beyond the game itself.



The NBA has introduced a new USA vs. World format for the 2026 All-Star Game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

USA vs. World format explained

What we know:

Under the new format, there will be three teams — two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players. The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.

Game 1

Starting off, the World team will play the Stars.

Game 2

The winner of Game 1 will then play the Stripes.

Game 3

The losing team from Game 1 will then play the remaining team.

Game 4

The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game.

If all three teams finish 1-1 after the round-robin, the tiebreaker will be a point differential in each team’s two games, the NBA said.

Which players were selected as All-Stars?

There are 24 players divided into three teams.

USA Stars

(Getty Images)

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, two-time All-Star)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons, two-time All-Star)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, four-time All-Star)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks, first-time All-Star)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns, five-time All-Star)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, first-time All-Star)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder, first-time All-Star)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, two-time All-Star)

USA Stripes

(Getty Images)

Coach: Mitch Johnson

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics, five-time All-Star)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors, two-time All-Star)*

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, 22-time All-Star)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers, seven-time All-Star)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, three-time All-Star)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets, 16-time All-Star)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers, seven-time All-Star)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs, two-time All-Star)**

* Replaces injured Stephen Curry.

** Named as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s replacement by Commissioner Adam Silver. Powell was then moved to the World team.

World

(Getty Images)

Coach: Darko Rajaković

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers, six-time All-Star)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets, eight-time All-Star)

Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets, two-time All-Star)*

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, four-time All-Star)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat, first-time All-Star)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, two-time All-Star)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers, first-time All-Star)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, first-time All-Star)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks, six-time All-Star)

* Named by Commissioner Adam Silver as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s replacement.

What they're saying:

Some players said they would prefer a return to the traditional East vs. West format.

"Can’t say I hate it or love it," Kawhi Leonard said. "I don’t really know what the situation is. I know it’s three teams. I’d rather just be East and West and go out there and compete and see what the outcome is."

"I grew up just wanting to be an All-Star Game," Cade Cunningham said. "So my only two years now have been in these different formats. I would like to experience the East versus West. I want to experience what all the greats played in. But I’m just playing the cards I was dealt."

Kevin Durant took a different approach, saying All-Star weekend still has a significant impact.

"I just think it’s way bigger than that this weekend," Durant said. "We could talk about who plays harder or U.S. versus World — all that stuff doesn’t matter. This is a great weekend to bring so many people together and help push the game forward."

Boston’s Jaylen Brown said he would be open to a one-on-one challenge in the future.

"I’m actually a big fan of one-on-one, the off-the-dribble sport," Brown said. "It reminds me of the purity of the game. It’s just mano a mano. You’ve got people on the court talking trash."

Brown said he would be willing to face Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell.

"We could donate to whatever charity. Let’s set it up," Brown said.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 2 p.m. PT

TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

2026 NBA ALL-STAR GAME COVERAGE