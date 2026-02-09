This California first-time homebuyer program offers up to $150,000 in downpayment assistance

The Brief The California Housing Finance Authority is relaunching its Dream For All program on Feb. 24, which offers first-time homebuyers up to 20% of a home's purchasing price to assist with closing and down payment costs. The program is available for California residents who meet a series of requirements, including income limits that vary by county. The assistance is offered through an appreciation loan – which is required to be paid back when the homeowner sells their home, plus an additional share of the home's increased value.



Potential California homebuyers will soon have a chance to receive up to $150,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance as a part of a state housing program relaunching this month.

The California Housing Finance Authority is resurfacing its Dream For All program on Feb. 24, which offers first-time homebuyers up to 20% of a home's purchasing price to assist with closing and down payment costs.

Who is eligible for the Dream For All program?

The program is available for California residents who meet a series of requirements, including income limits that vary by county.

At least one borrower looking to buy a home must be a first-generation homebuyer, meaning they cannot have owned a home, been on a mortgage or title, or held interest in a home in the last seven years. The borrower's parents must also not own a home, or own one at the time of their death, if deceased.

At least one borrower applying for the program must be a California resident and all borrowers are required to be first-time homebuyers.

Applicants must also earn an annual income below the following limits, based on the county.

Southern California income limits for California Dream For All program

Los Angeles County: $168,000

Orange County: $216,000

Riverside County: $164,000

San Bernardino County: $164,000

Santa Barbara County: $188,000

San Diego County: $207,000

San Luis Obispo County: $198,000

Ventura County: $207,000

To see the full list of California county income limits, click here.

How to apply for California Dream For All

Registration for the program opens Feb. 24, and will remain open through March 16. The program is not on a first-come, first-serve basis – instead a lottery. Homebuyers will be chosen for the program at random, according to the California Housing Finance Authority.

To register for the program, applicants must have a pre-approval letter from an approved lender – to start the process, click here.

Applicants must also take a Dream For All education course.

Potential homebuyers should also begin gathering their identification documents, such as a passport, driver's license or employment authorization.

How does California Dream For All work?

Homebuyers will receive up to 20% of a home's purchasing price, up to $150,000, to assist with purchasing costs.

When the homebuyer eventually sells the home, they will be required to pay back the Dream For All assistance, plus an additional share of your home's appreciation – the increased home value since the original purchase.

For more information on the program, click here.

The widely-popular Dream For All program first launched in 2023 and returned for another round of applications in 2024.

In 2024, the program's $300 million in funding was allocated in less than two weeks, helping over 2,000 applicants.