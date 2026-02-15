Evacuation warnings issued as powerful storms target Southern California

The Brief A series of storms are expected to drench Southern California through the week. In addition to rain, forecasters also anticipated high elevation snow. Monday through Wednesday brings the peak of the storm.



Southern California is preparing for a series of storms expected to drench the region beginning Monday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service is advising residents not to make outdoor plans as conditions are expected to be "unusually hazardous."

"Significant weather on the horizon that will impact travel as early as Sunday night, lasting into the week. First system brings strong winds, heavy rain, mountain snow, thunderstorms, swell and possible tornado. Second storm brings low-elevation snow and impacts to I-5, Highway 33 and possibly other low passes," the NWS said.

Evacuation warnings

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset fire burn scar zones from 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Timeline:

Sunday, Feb. 15

The storm is expected to move into the greater Los Angeles area Sunday night, including Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Rain chances range from 30% to 50%.

Monday, Feb. 16

Rain chances increase significantly beginning Monday morning and continuing into the afternoon commute, with an 80% to 100% chance of rain across the region.

Thunderstorms are possible Monday morning through the evening.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Heavier rainfall is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning, but residents should prepare for a wet day. Rain is forecast to increase in intensity Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Another soggy day is expected Wednesday, with a 50% to 70% chance of rain. Rain chances decrease by the evening.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Rain chances drop slightly, but light showers may continue.

Friday, Feb. 20

Rain is also expected Friday, although chances are lower, between 15% and 30%.

How much rain is expected?

The National Weather Service anticipates between 2 and 4 inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys, and between 4 and 8 inches in the mountains and foothills.