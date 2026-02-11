Kawhi Leonard, Clippers make All-Star impact off the court for Inland Empire family

The Brief As the NBA All-Star Game returns to Los Angeles, the LA Clippers are expanding their community impact through the All-Star Homecourt Hoops initiative. The program is providing free, NBA All-Star–branded outdoor basketball hoops to families, including one Moreno Valley family surprised during a visit to Intuit Dome. The family also met Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, an Inland Empire native, an experience they say inspired their kids and reinforced the impact of the All-Star Game beyond basketball.



The impact of the NBA All-Star Game is about much more than the glitz and glamour seen on TV, streaming platforms and social media.

As NBA All-Star Weekend returns to the greater Los Angeles area for the seventh time, the LA Clippers are making a difference in the community. FOX 11 spoke with an Inland Empire family who not only received a big surprise but also met an NBA All-Star in real life. It’s an experience they won’t soon forget, proving some things are bigger than basketball.

The backstory:

The LA Clippers’ All-Star Homecourt Hoops initiative is distributing 5,600 free, NBA All-Star–branded outdoor basketball hoops to Los Angeles-area families in the lead-up to the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. In an interview with FOX 11, one family from the Inland Empire discussed how access to hoops and practice space affects youth basketball, shared their admiration for Kawhi Leonard, and described meeting him during a surprise visit.

What we know:

In his submission for a Homecourt Hoops installation, youth basketball coach Isaac Douglas Jr. explained how having one more hoop could make a tremendous difference in the Moreno Valley community.

"We see first-hand how the game gives kids confidence, structure and a sense of belonging," he wrote.

Douglas and his wife, Tyshonna, are both youth basketball coaches for children ages 8 to 14. They said parks in the area are often crowded and teams frequently have just one hour to practice.

"For kids who are hungry to grow, that hour goes by far too fast," Douglas wrote. "A hoop would change everything. It would create a safe place where kids can show up, work hard and believe in themselves."

"I want to start doing an optional practice for kids who want to put in the extra work," he later told FOX 11.

His love for the game has also been passed down to his three sons – Isaac III, Isaiah, and Elijah – ages 12, 13 and 9.

"I love coaching. My kids have been loving basketball since they were toddlers. We always had the Fisher-Price court in the living room and stuff," he said.

On Jan. 25, the Douglas family had no idea what was in store when they attended a Clippers home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

As the family walked through the halls of Intuit Dome and stepped through a curtain, they weren’t expecting what came next. On the other side stood Kawhi Leonard — an NBA superstar who grew up in Moreno Valley.

"It was just shocking because as I’m walking through the door, I didn’t expect Kawhi or the basketball court," said Isaiah. "And it was an inspiration on how we can get to that level, and we come from a small town."

(LA Clippers)

"I’m so used to seeing basketball players from the screen and on the game," Isaac said. "So when I saw him, I didn’t expect him to be that tall."

Their younger brother, Elijah, enjoyed interacting with Leonard, and the new court has gone to good use.

"He’s just a great guy, and I can’t believe he gave us a court," Elijah said. "We go outside every day and we can’t stop playing."

"He was so nice to the kids and just asking them questions," said their mother, Tashiana Douglas. "He was amazing — very humble, nice — and it was one of the best days of their lives."

"It felt natural," she added. "It didn’t feel like he was forced to do it or anything like that."

During Clippers home introductions, players are announced by their name and hometown. Hearing "From Moreno Valley, California — Kawhi Leonard" carries a special meaning for the Douglas family.

"I just feel good knowing that somebody made it to the big leagues from our town," Isaac said. "It’s good to see him still going."

Weeks later, the family says their gratitude remains strong.

"Thank you, Kawhi. Thank you to the Clippers. Thank you to everyone," Tyshonna said. "We really appreciate that you took the time to surprise our children like that. That was the next step for them to know they are able to make it out of Moreno Valley and make it big."

That night, Leonard scored 28 points in the Clippers’ 126-89 blowout win against Brooklyn.

Dig deeper:

Since the winter holidays, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been one of the league’s top performers. In addition to a career-high 55-point game, he is averaging 28 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting 91.4% from the free-throw line.

(LA Clippers)

"I’m a big fan of his playmaking and finishing," Isaac said.

"I like his dribble moves — how he can get past defenders, like between-the-legs crosses, Euro steps or just a simple move," Isaiah said. "And his passing and his three-point shooting."

"I like his jump shot and dribble moves," Elijah added. "I like his step-back. I just love his moves."

"I feel like he plays the game so smooth, and he never looks stressed during the game," Tyshonna said. "Even when he goes to sit down, he’s just so humble."

On Feb. 15, he will make his seventh NBA All-Star Game appearance after being selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"I’ll put him in the category of a GOAT if I’m being honest — top five," Isaiah said. "I feel happy for him and want him to do good and play well in the game."

Isaac also offered words of encouragement: "I hope you ball out. You worked hard for your spot — just keep going."