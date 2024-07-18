LA Clippers trade Russell Westbrook; 9-time NBA All-Star expected to join Denver Nuggets

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been traded by the Los Angeles Clippers and will eventually join the Denver Nuggets in an alleged deal involving three teams, it was reported Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers are sending the nine-time All-Star to Utah in exchange for a second-round pick swap and cash for a sign-and-trade agreement for Kris Dunn.

Eventually, Westbrook is expected to reach a buyout with Utah that would allow him to join the Denver Nuggets, the NBA insider reported.

Late last month, Westbrook picked up his $4 million player option to return to the Clippers. However, Law Murray of the Athletic said the situation was developing and that it was likely that he'd be moved elsewhere before next season.

Shortly after the Clips made a blockbuster move for James Harden at the start of last season, Westbrook volunteered to move to the bench and found his playing time diminished.

During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Westbrook had an immediate impact on the Clippers, bringing passion as the vocal leader of the locker room.

Hitting the ground running, he proved he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank and shined in the Clippers’ 2023 first-round playoff series.

After a disastrous tenure with the other NBA team in LA, the Clippers picked him up after he was waived by the Utah Jazz following a three-team trade in Feb. 2023.

Westbrook becomes the second Hall of Famer to depart the Clippers this offseason.

Despite his history of injuries, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension in January and James Harden agreed to return for another two seasons.

The NBA world was stunned when Paul George decided to leave the Clippers for Philadelphia, where he'll join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with the goal of winning a championship.

The Clippers' 213 era was not a success and now, the franchise seems to be going in a younger direction.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No matter which team he plays for, Westbrook continues to develop his legacy on and off the court.

The basketball court at Jesse Owens Park, the very place where he grew up playing hoops, was named in his honor for all the work he’s done and continues to do in South Los Angeles.

His Why Not Foundation? hosts events year-round to feed those in need. In addition, Westbrook High School is set to open its second location in South Gate this fall.

In addition, he invested in a community redevelopment project.

He was nominated for the league's Social Justice Champion Award this season for his continued philanthropy.