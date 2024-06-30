LA Clippers bring back James Harden on 2-year deal: report

article

Los Angeles native and 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden plans to return to the Clippers for another two seasons.

On Sunday, Shams Charania with The Athletic said Harden's agents have been working with the Clippers front office to finalize a new deal with $70 million.

After a dramatic ending in Philadelphia and an eyebrow-raising introductory press conference in which he said, "I’m not a system player, I am the system," the point guard seemingly found contentment.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: James Harden discusses taking ‘unselfish’ role with Clippers: ‘I’m happy to be here’

Lawrence Frank, Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations, said in May the front office’s priority was bringing back Paul George and James Harden.

The team’s other big star, Kawhi Leonard, signed a massive three-year contract extension back in January and ideally, the Clippers wanted to bring back their "Big 3."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Last season, Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.

Frank also credited Harden for helping unlock big man Ivica Zubac’s best season yet.

The 2018 NBA MVP's ability to stay healthy was crucial for the Clippers.

He also dispelled the belief that he struggles in the postseason. During the 2024 playoffs, he averaged 21.2 points, 8 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Except for Game 5, Harden was exceptional on the offensive end against the Dallas Mavericks.

Of course, the Clippers playoff run was short-lived and fans were robbed of seeing what Harden, Leonard and George could accomplish together after Leonard, the team's best player, was sidelined with knee inflammation.

Now, Harden is back for more as a new chapter begins for the team as they move into the Intuit Dome.