LA Clippers Opening Night at Intuit Dome: Here’s what to know

The new-look Los Angeles Clippers are set for their historic Opening Night game against the Phoenix Suns at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The $2 billion state-of-the-art arena is essentially Steve Ballmer’s love letter to Clipper fans who traveled to stadiums nationwide for inspiration on creating the ultimate fan experience in the most innovative way.

Some of the arena’s features include a massive Halo board, a fan section of 51 rows called "The Wall," framed jerseys from high schools across California, and an outdoor basketball court.

The arena’s grand opening night was a concert headlined by Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars. For some, the arena didn’t exactly make the best first impression after Mars’ fans dealt with unforeseeable tech issues with ticket scanning. However, the issues were fixed by Mars’ concert the following night and since then, the Dome has successfully hosted concerts headlined by artists such as Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, and Weezer.

It’s worth noting the venue is cashless and game attendees are required to download the Intuit Dome app for entry. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

More on what to expect for the Clippers' Opening Night below.

An overall view of the Intuit Dome.

Getting to the Intuit Dome

The Intuit Dome is located at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard in Inglewood, roughly four miles east of the Los Angeles International Airport. Parking is available on a first come, first served basis and arena officials encourage attendees to purchase parking ahead of time. Parking garages and lots open four hours ahead of the start time for the arena's events.

For those who prefer using a ride-share service, there are drop-off points located outside the arena.

Also, the Intuit Dome provides shuttles to drop off and pick up game and event attendees at the Intuit Dome Mobility Hub, located on the first level of the East Garage. The service is available at the following locations:

Woodland Hills: Pierce College

Culver City: Expo/Sepulveda LA Metro Station

South Bay/Gardena: Harbor Gateway Transit Center

El Monte: LA Metro Station

DTLA: Union Station

Payment Information

The Intuit Dome is a cashless arena.

A Night for the Fans

The Clippers are going all out to share their appreciation for their fans. Ahead of the game, the team is hosting a Fan Fest that begins at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday night, each fan will receive a gold compass when they enter the arena. In addition, fans can purchase an exclusive Opening Night t-shirt at The Flagship store and shops throughout the Dome.

The Clippers also announced they will collaborate with renowned film composer, Hans Zimmer, for the special night. Some film scores Zimmer has composed include "Interstellar," "Gladiator," The Lion King," "Inception," and "Dune."

Why do the Clippers need their own arena?

Having to share an arena with the Lakers, Kings and Sparks came with several challenges, including scheduling issues.

Laker fans and fans of other opposing teams would often infiltrate Clipper games at the Crypto.com arena and for fans, players and team personnel, the arena never felt like home.

"We got to put the energy in our house. We don't want to play too many Monday nights against Monday Night Football. We don't want to play as many Saturday games. We don't. We don't want to have to cover up banners of other guys in order for it to at least feel marginally like our house. It's got to be our house," Ballmer said during a press event earlier this year.

What's Going on with the Clippers?

After losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook during the offseason, two All-Stars remain in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

However, perhaps the team’s biggest obstacle is the mystery surrounding Leonard’s availability. The six-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP missed the final eight games of the regular season and the majority of the postseason due to stubborn inflammation in his right knee. Months later, the rehab process continues and the forward remains out indefinitely.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he believes Harden is ready to take on more responsibilities and has what it takes to carry the team physically and mentally.

The Clippers roster became younger and more athletic, with new additions including Derrick Jones Jr., Kai Jones, and Kris Dunn.

Honoring Jerry West

Though he was perhaps known for his time with the Lakers, the legendary Jerry West, often referred to as "The Logo," was an integral voice for the Clippers as an executive until his passing.

He will be honored with a signature memorial seat and a "JW" court decal. Also, a video tribute will be played ahead of the game.