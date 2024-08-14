Intuit Dome: Parking, transit and how to get there

After much anticipation, the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, will officially open to the public with grand opening concerts headlined by Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars.

While it’s designed primarily as a basketball arena, Intuit Dome will also serve as an entertainment hub hosting concerts and other events.

The arena is roughly a mile and a half from the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium. Those who have attended events in Inglewood are aware of how challenging the commute can be, and many may be wondering the best way to get to the newest venue for the most seamless experience from beginning to end.

On Wednesday, officials announced free transportation options for all Intuit events.

"This complimentary service is designed to enhance the fan experience and reduce our digital footprint by providing convenient transportation to the state-of-the-art venue," arena officials said in a press release.

Intuit Dome will provide shuttles to drop off and pick up game and event attendees at the Intuit Dome Mobility Hub, located on the first level of the East Garage. The service will be available at the following locations:

Woodland Hills: Pierce College

Culver City: Expo/Sepulveda LA Metro Station

South Bay/Gardena: Harbor Gateway Transit Center

El Monte: LA Metro Station

DTLA: Union Station

Intuit Dome Regional Park and Ride

All booked reservations are round trip, so there is no need to book a return shuttle. Arena officials said the shuttles leave the park and ride lots from two hours before the door time through the event's start time.

The free service is available for ticketed fans and reservations are recommended by using the "LA Clippers + Intuit Dome" app, or online on the Intuit Dome website.

Those who wish to drive can also make parking reservations using the Intuit Dome website.