Intuit Dome: Clippers reveal massive Halo board at new Inglewood arena

In less than a month, the doors will officially open for the highly anticipated opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Finally, members of Clipper Nation will be able to support their team outside a purple and gold shadow.

On Friday, the Clippers unveiled its massive scoreboard, referred to as a "Halo Board." A press release described it as the "largest-ever double-sided halo display in an arena setting, at almost a full acre." The Halo board is equivalent to 38,375 square feet, 3,592 60-inch televisions, and 233 million LEDs, arena officials added.

While the Intuit Dome is a basketball arena, it will also be a destination for all things entertainment and the party kicks off with Bruno Mars as the grand opening act.

"An arena should be an experience," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said during the Intuit Dome groundbreaking ceremony back in 2021.

Other artists who have scheduled tour stops at the Intuit Dome include Usher, Billy Joel, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Clippers have had a busy off-season, highlighted by the departures of two future Hall of Famers – Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, the front office has seemingly added younger players including Kris Dunn, Mo Bamba, and Kevin Porter Jr.

