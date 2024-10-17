Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely as Clippers prepare for inaugural season at Intuit Dome: report

The Brief Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely as he continues to battle inflammation in his right knee, sources told ESPN. Leonard missed the final eight games of the 2023-24 regular season and all but one playoff game with the same injury. The six-time All-Star signed a $153 million contract extension in January.



The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly open the 2024-25 season at the Intuit Dome without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

In a frustrating update, ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported that their sources informed them Leonard is out indefinitely. The six-time NBA All-Star, who missed the final eight games of the 2023-24 regular season and all but one game of the Clippers-Mavericks playoff series, continues to rehabilitate the stubborn inflammation in his right knee.

On NBA Media Day, the 33-year-old said his goal was to be ready to suit up for the Clippers' highly-anticipated Opening Night at the state-of-the-art arena on Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard missed the entirety of the preseason and now, there's no estimated timeline for his return.

However, it’s a storm the Clips were seemingly prepared to navigate. Following Paul George's departure, the Clippers roster became younger and more athletic.

In addition, James Harden is set to take on more responsibilities on the court and in the locker room as a leader, with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue saying Harden is mentally and physically up for the task.

"He's done all the right things, he's been a great leader on and off the floor," Lue said. "He's been in this situation a lot of times, [like] in Houston, so he's up for the challenge."

During the Clippers' preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Lue said he's comfortable with the starting lineup he went with for that game, and it's likely the starting lineup he'll go with for the start of the season.

Derrick Jones Jr. has been filling in at the power forward position amid Leonard's absence. The other members of the expected starting five are James Harden, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac.

In January, Leonard signed a $153 million contract extension in what was a stellar season for the forward.

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers President of Basketball Operations, has repeatedly stated the franchise is being patient because, when healthy, Leonard is one of the best players in the league.

Last season, Leonard played in 68 games, which is the most he's played since his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

"I went from zero games to 52 to 68. So, I’ll see if I can keep it going," he previously stated.

