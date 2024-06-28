LA Clippers select Cam Christie, brother of Lakers guard Max Christie, in 2nd round of NBA Draft

article

While the sports world erupted with commentary after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, their crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers, also made quite the statement Thursday with their lone pick.

The Clippers selected Cameron Christie, the 46th overall pick. If his name sounds familiar, you are correct.

Christie, who goes by Cam, is the brother of Max Christie, a guard for the Lakers.

Cam Christie, listed at 6-foot-5, went to the University of Minnesota where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

During his single season, he was named to the 2023-24 Big Ten All-Freshman team and was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice, the Clippers said.

"Cam is a talented young wing who can really space the floor with his shooting," said Lawrence Frank, Clippers President of Basketball Operations," in a released statement. "He has a bright future ahead of him."

Cameras were rolling as Cam Christine beamed with joy during his brother's big moment.

"I gotta show support as the older brother for sure," Max Christie said.

"It’s super cool and we’ve worked really hard together to get to this point," Cam Christie added. "For us to both finally be in the league, I’m looking forward to competing against him."

Thursday was a true family affair as their parents were both in attendance for Cam’s big moment. Now, their parents will be able to watch their sons play in the same city.

This isn't a first for Los Angeles.

Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Not too long ago, LA sports fans witnessed something similar with the Morris twins. Markieff Morris played for the Lakers for two seasons, while Marcus played for the Clippers for four seasons.