Clippers’ Ty Lue becomes one of NBA’s highest-paid coaches: report

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly going all-in on head coach Tyronn Lue.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN reported Lue signed a long-term contract extension with the organization that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid coaches.

There was some speculation around the league that Lue could coach his former team, the LA Lakers, once his contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 season. Now, the latest report puts those rumors to rest.

LA's other team continues their coaching search after Darvin Ham was let go after two seasons.

The LA Clippers have yet to confirm they reached an agreement with Lue.

The reported move comes after the Clippers once again failed to meet expectations and had an early playoff exit. This season, they were eliminated in the first round despite having three out of four healthy future Hall of Famers on the roster.

A short time after the first-round exit, Clippers' president Lawrence Frank told reporters they hope to bring back the "Big 3" of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George.

In October 2022, Lue became the Clippers head coach after the front office parted ways with longtime coach, Doc Rivers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as new head coach

Lue is a three-time NBA champion, having won two NBA championships as a player and also as the coach of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.