Clippers’ Ty Lue becomes one of NBA’s highest-paid coaches: report
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly going all-in on head coach Tyronn Lue.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN reported Lue signed a long-term contract extension with the organization that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid coaches.
There was some speculation around the league that Lue could coach his former team, the LA Lakers, once his contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 season. Now, the latest report puts those rumors to rest.
LA's other team continues their coaching search after Darvin Ham was let go after two seasons.
SUGGESTED:
- JJ Reddick, Sam Cassell emerge as possible top candidates as Lakers next head coach
- Lakers part ways with Darvin Ham after 2 seasons
- Remembering Kobe Bryant: Darvin Ham and Ty Lue reflect on NBA icon’s legacy
The LA Clippers have yet to confirm they reached an agreement with Lue.
The reported move comes after the Clippers once again failed to meet expectations and had an early playoff exit. This season, they were eliminated in the first round despite having three out of four healthy future Hall of Famers on the roster.
A short time after the first-round exit, Clippers' president Lawrence Frank told reporters they hope to bring back the "Big 3" of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George.
SUGGESTED:
- LA Clippers hoping to run it back with core 'Big 3' ahead of Intuit Dome opening
- Kawhi Leonard signs massive $153M contract extension with LA Clippers
In October 2022, Lue became the Clippers head coach after the front office parted ways with longtime coach, Doc Rivers.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as new head coach
Lue is a three-time NBA champion, having won two NBA championships as a player and also as the coach of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.