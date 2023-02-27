Gavin Lux carted off field after apparent knee injury in Dodger spring training game

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux had to be carted off the field during the team's Spring Training matchup against the San Diego Padres Monday.

Lux went down while running the bases in the top of Monday's sixth inning. Third baseman Luke Williams hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield when Lux was on second. While running to third base, Lux tried to get out of the way of the grounder, when video showed his right knee looked like it gave way.

Lux then stumbled to the ground, grabbing his knee, clearly in pain. The training staff and Dodger manager Dave Roberts were on the baseline next to Lux, before a golf car had to be called to take him off the field. As Lux was taken to the cart he seemingly couldn't put any weight on his right leg.

The team has not yet given any indication of the severity of Lux's injury.

Lux was projected to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop going into the 2023 season, after Trea Turner signed with the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Lux appeared in 129 games for the Dodgers in the 2022 season, but just nine at shortstop. Lux would have spent Spring Training transitioning from his former position of second base.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft, Lux has slashed .253/.329/.712 in 273 games across four seasons. At one point Lux was ranked the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball.

If Lux is out for any period of time, 34-year-old new signee Miguel Rojas may fill the hole at short.