Game 4: Clippers look to even series vs. Jazz at home

article

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE

The Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the previous matchup 132-106. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points to help lead LA to the victory and Donovan Mitchell recorded 30 points in the loss for Utah.

The Clippers are 27-15 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.6.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 116.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Leonard is shooting 51.2% and averaging 24.8 points. Paul George is averaging 24.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.4 points per game and shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS

Clippers: Averaging 113 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

Jazz: Averaging 119 points, 43.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

SERIES SCHEDULE

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers punched a ticket to the Western Conference semis after outlasting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clips dropped the first three home games against the Mavs while winning all three games in Dallas and then taking Game 7 and the series at 4-3.

Prior to the first round, the Clippers secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference side of the bracket after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record.

Advertisement

The Jazz advanced to the second round after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in five games. Utah entered the NBA Playoffs as a No. 1 seed after finishing with the league-best 52-20 record.