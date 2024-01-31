Dodgers tickets for 2024 season go on sale Feb. 2

We're less than two months away from MLB Opening Day for the 2024 season, and it's nearly time to buy single-game tickets for the Los Angeles Dodgers' new season.

The Dodgers and their fans have a lot to be excited about coming into this season. After a disappointing finish last season, when the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked the Dodgers out in the NLDS, the Dodgers went on a historic spending spree in the winter.

The team signed two-way star Shohei Ohtani to an eye-watering 10-year, $700 million deal, only to follow up days later by signing Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. If a cool $1.25 billion wasn't enough, they then went out and got pitcher James Paxton and outfielder Teoscar Hernández, among others.

If you want to watch these new faces and your old favorites at Chavez Ravine this season, you'll have to wait until Friday, Feb. 2 to start purchasing your single-game tickets. While tickets are already available for purchase through third-party sellers like Seat Geek, you'll be able to buy single-game tickets directly through dodgers.com, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. According to Seat Geek, the average price of a 2024 ticket is $109.

Here's a look at some of the big series on the Dodgers' home schedule for the upcoming season:

March 28-31 : The Dodgers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals . On Seat Geek, prices for Friday's Opening Day game start at $303.

April 1-3 : The Dodgers' first of several series against their rivals the San Francisco Giants .

May 20-22 : The Dodgers face off at home against reigning National League champs, the Arizona Diamondbacks . The Dodgers will look to get revenge on the team that knocked them out of contention last year.

June 11-13 : Reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers come to town. This mid-week series will feature what's likely to be one of the most popular promotions of the 2024 season, a Yoshinobu Yamamoto bobblehead.

June 21-22 : The Freeway Series comes to Dodger Stadium. Shohei Ohtani will face his former team, the Los Angeles Angels .

Sept. 24-26: The Dodgers wrap up their home schedule with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

More information on Dodgers single-game tickets for the 2024 season can be found by tapping or clicking here.