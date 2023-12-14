Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani: What’s his dog’s name? When will he pitch? Why LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just hours from formally welcoming 2-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The team will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to introduce Ohtani and give the baseball world a first look at the 2-way star in Dodger blue.

Thursday’s presser means fans will finally get a chance to hear Ohtani speak publicly – not only for the first time as a Dodger but also for the first time in weeks. Ohtani spoke briefly with MLB Network via video call in mid-November when he won his second MVP Award with his dog sitting next to him.

Below are some of the questions surrounding the Japanese slugger as he puts on his Dodger cap for the first time in public:

What is the name of Ohtani’s dog?

The 2-way star’s pup stole the show during the MLB Network’s award announcements back in November. As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports of what the dog’s name is. Expect Ohtani to be asked that question at some point during the 3 p.m. press conference.

Why Los Angeles?

Ohtani, who played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to 2023, will be able to stay in Southern California but will now have to drive up the 5 Freeway to play at Dodger Stadium. The former Angel will be asked this question on Thursday if he doesn’t address it in his opening statement.

When will Ohtani pitch?

Multiple reports say he won’t be able to pitch until 2025 at the earliest. On Thursday, Ohtani will likely give an update on his road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his right elbow.

Will Ippei Mizuhara be there?

Longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been known as a viral sidekick to Ohtani. Mizuhara, who was Ohtani's interpreter with the Angels and Samurai Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, is expected to follow baseball's "unicorn" to Chavez Ravine.

On Wednesday, Mizuhara issued a heartfelt thank-you note on social media to Angels fans after working for the team from 2018 to 2023: