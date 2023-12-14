Shohei Ohtani's dog name revealed

The wait is over! The baseball world finally learned the name of Shohei Ohtani's dog.

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' introductory press conference Thursday, FOX 11 Sports' Kyle Kraska pressed the 2-way star to spill the beans on his dog's name, Dekopin Ohtani.

"Ever since the Most Valuable Player Award presentation, the whole world wanted to know what is the name of your dog?" Kraska asked. "There has been speculation that it's Walker [Buehler], Could you please reveal to everyone in the world today what is the name of your dog?"

Ohtani responded by saying the dog is named "Dekopin," but because it may be tough to pronounce the name in English, the pup also goes by "Decoy," here in the United States.

In Kraska's reference to Dekopin's viral moment, the 2-way star’s pup stole the show during the MLB Network’s award announcements back in November. Prior to Thursday's press conference, Ohtani was never public about the pup's name.

Thursday marked a historic day for Dodger baseball, as the team introduced their $700 million star. This comes as Ohtani announced Saturday that he would play for the Boys in Blue after spending the previous six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

In addition to the two MVP awards, Ohtani was named to the All-Star team three times, won the Silver Slugger twice and was named Rookie of the Year in his time with the Halos.