Darvin Ham’s job as Lakers head coach ‘in jeopardy’: reports

article

The offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers has officially begun after they lost Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets Monday night due to what was another Jamal Murray buzzer-beater.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakers' season ends after losing to Denver Nuggets Round 1

While they avoided being swept, getting eliminated in the first round does not cut it by the Lakers' standards. One person reportedly in the hot seat is Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

The Athletic reported Ham’s job is "in peril" and sources told ESPN his job is "in jeopardy."

Throughout the season, Ham’s ability to lead the locker room was questioned. D’Angelo Russell’s refusal to join a team huddle in Game 3 and LeBron James appearing to yell at his coach in Game 4 of the playoff series added fuel to the fire.

SUGGESTED:

Some Lakers fans have also expressed their thoughts on the issue. "Fire Darvin Ham" chants erupted during the fourth quarter of Game 3 in LA’s Crypto.com Arena and in Game 4, Ham was booed during the video intro.

SUGGESTED: LeBron James questions officiating, walks out post-game interview after Game 2 loss

The Lakers had a roller coaster of a season. They showed promise after winning the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. From there, their season had some glorious wins and frustrating losses. By the end of the regular season, they found themselves back in the play-in tournament in a stacked Western Conference. Once again, they’d have to fight for a spot in the official playoff rounds.

They accomplished that, but they would face the defending champions, a team they could not find a way to beat until Game 4. Before that, they were winless against Denver in their previous 12 matchups.

Head coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Moments after being eliminated from the playoffs, Ham was supported by Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone.

"I think Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach. That’s not an easy job. I think Darvin does it with class. And I think he and his staff deserve credit for that," Malone said. "He’s a good man, good coach, and I wish him all the best. Hopefully, he’ll be around there for a long time because he deserves to be."

SUGGESTED: Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son, entering 2024 NBA Draft

Another question looming for the franchise is LeBron James’ future. There is speculation he played his final game in a Lakers uniform, while others have reported the Lakers are willing to draft Bronny James to fulfill the superstar's wish to play in the league with his son.