Clayton Kershaw returning to LA Dodgers for 2024 season: reports

It appears the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back Clayton Kershaw for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, multiple sources reported that the three-time Cy Young Award winner reached a one-year deal with the "Boys in Blue."

The 35-year-old has been sidelined with injuries through the years and had a dismal performance in what became a short-lived playoff run for the Dodgers, despite winning 100 games for the 2023 season.

Still, the 35-year-old has continued to be a leader for the franchise on and off the field.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Kershaw took the mound for 24 games last season with an ERA of 2.46.

The Dodgers head to Arizona for Spring Training this month with games beginning Feb. 22.

The front office has gone all-in this offseason, adding global two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to the roster on a historic contract, as well as signing Japanese ace and gold medalist, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to a massive 12-year deal. Santa Clarita native Tyler Glasnow also joined the dynamic Dodgers squad.

Single-game tickets for the regular season went on sale last Friday.