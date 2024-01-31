Dodgers Hello Kitty Night tops list of 2024 promo nights

It's less than 60 days until the Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2024 season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, with a roster full of stars new and old. The team has announced that single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2, but another announcement on Wednesday may help fans pick which games they want to snag those tickets for.

The Dodgers announced their promo night and giveaway schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday, with loads of giveaways for things like bobbleheads, jerseys and more; plenty of heritage and appreciation nights, and more than a dozen drone and fireworks shows.

One of the most interesting promo nights announced is Hello Kitty Night, scheduled for April 16, when the Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals. Fans who buy the special ticket package for that night will get a Hello Kitty-themed Dodger bag. The promotional photo for the bag shows a fuzzy, white bag, featuring Hello Kitty in a Dodger cap.

Dodgers Hello Kitty Night Bag

Star Wars night is also coming to Dodger Stadium on May 6, and while the official page for the promotional night just says fans can get "an exclusive Star Wars item," the promotional photo appears to show a bobblehead of the Millenium Falcon flying over Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers Star Wars Night promotional image

The bobblehead giveaways this season are also plentiful, and feature new and old faces on the team, as well as some Dodger legends. Newly signed Shohei Ohtani will be featured twice on Dodger bobbleheads — on May 16 and Sept 21. While the team's only shared the image for the May 16 giveaway, showing Ohtani in a batting stance, it may be safe to assume his second bobblehead night will feature him on the pitcher's mound. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sandy Koufax and Dusty Baker will all also have their own bobblehead nights. While several other dates are scheduled as bobblehead nights right now, the team hasn't said who will be featured.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Freddie Freeman Dodger bobblehead

The team will also be celebrating Mexican, Korean, Black, Japanese, Salvadoran, Filipino and Guatemalan heritage, with designated nights throughout the season, featuring some unique giveaways.

Dodger Stadium will also host drone shows on Mar. 29, April 12, April 19, May 3, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 9, Aug. 23 and Sept. 6, and fireworks shows on May 17, May 31, June 14, July 4 and Sept. 6.

Here's a full list of all the Dodgers' announced promo nights and giveaways for the 2024 season:

March 30 - Freddie Freeman bobblehead (vs St. Louis Cardinals)

April 1 - Fernando Valenzuela jersey (vs San Francisco Giants)

April 2 - Healthcare Appreciation vest (vs San Francisco Giants)

April 3 - Hooded sweatshirt (vs San Francisco Giants)

April 13 - Bursdar Graterol bobblehead (vs San Diego Padres)

April 15 - Jackie Robinson hat (vs Washington Nationals)

April 16 - Hello Kitty bag (vs Washington Nationals)

April 20 - Walker Buehler bobblehead (vs New York Mets)

May 3 - Law Enforcement Appreciation night (vs Atlanta Braves)

May 4 - Mental Health Awareness blanket (vs Atlanta Braves)

May 6 - Star Wars night (vs Miami Marlins)

May 7 - Mexican Heritage jersey (vs Miami Marlins)

May 16 - Shohei Ohtani bobblehead (vs Cincinnati Reds)

May 18 - Will Smith Bobblehead (vs Cincinnati Reds)

May 19 - Teacher Appreciation night (vs Cincinnati Reds)

May 20 - Hawaiian Shirt Night (vs Arizona Diamondbacks)

May 21 - Mookie Betts bobblehead (vs Arizona Diamondbacks)

May 22 - Korean Heritage night (vs Arizona Diamondbacks)

May 31 - Military Appreciation night (vs Colorado Rockies)

June 1 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead (vs Colorado Rockies)

June 11 - Joe Kelly 99 jersey (vs Texas Rangers)

June 13 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto bobblehead (vs Texas Rangers)

June 14 - LGBTQ+ Pride night (vs Kansas City Royals)

June 15 - Black Heritage night (vs Kansas City Royals)

June 16 - Father's Day straw hat (vs Kansas City Royals)

July 2 - Japanese Heritage night (vs Arizona Diamondbacks)

July 3 - Bobby Miller bobblehead (vs Arizona Diamondbacks)

July 6 - Jason Heyward City Connect bobblehead (vs Milwaukee Brewers)

July 19 - Native American giveaway (vs Boston Red Sox)

July 22 - Shohei Ohtani Hat (vs San Francisco Giants)

July 23 - Women's Night (vs San Francisco Giants)

July 24 - Bobblehead night (vs San Francisco Giants)

August 7 - Sandy Koufax bobblehead (vs Philadelphia Phillies)

August 9 - Dusty Baker bobblehead (vs Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 10 - Dodgers Alumni weekend (vs Pittsburg Pirates)

August 11 - Matt Kemp bobblehead (vs Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 20 - Bobblehead night (vs Seattle Mariners)

August 21 - LA Kings night (vs Seattle Mariners)

August 24 - Lakers Showcase t-shirt (vs Tampa Bay Rays)

August 25 - Kobe Bryant jersey (vs Tampa Bay Rays)

August 27 - Salvadoran Heritage night (vs Baltimore Orioles)

August 28 - Shohei Ohtani bobblehead (vs Baltimore Orioles)

August 29 - Filipino Heritage night (vs Baltimore Orioles)

September 7 - Union night (vs Cleveland Guardians)

September 9 - Nurses night (vs Chicago Cubs)

September 10 - Guatemalan Heritage night (vs Chicago Cubs)

September 11 - Bobblehead night (vs Chicago Cubs)

September 21 - Shohei Ohtani shirt (vs Colorado Rockies)

September 22 - Firefighter Appreciation night (vs Colorado Rockies)

September 24 - Día de Los Muertos night (vs San Diego Padres)

September 25 - Bobblehead night (vs San Diego Padres)

More information about the Dodgers' promo nights and giveaways can be found by tapping or clicking here.