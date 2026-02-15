2026 NBA All-Star Game: USA Stars win USA vs. World showdown at Intuit Dome

The Brief The 75th NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, featuring a new USA vs. World format. Three teams — USA Stars, USA Stripes and World — will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. The game airs at 2 p.m. PT on NBC and streams on Peacock.



Sunday brought the marquee event of NBA All-Star Weekend to Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year, the league introduced a new USA vs. World format in hopes of keeping the game competitive and entertaining.

What we know:

NBA All-Star Sunday caps the weekend in Inglewood. On Saturday, players competed in the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and the new Shooting Stars challenge. This year, the league did away with the skills challenge.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will feature three teams — one composed of international players and two made up of U.S. players. The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 2 p.m. PT

TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters

USA Stars

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, 2-time All-Star)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons, 2-time All-Star)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, 4-time All-Star)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks, first-time All-Star)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns, 5-time All-Star)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, first-time All-Star)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder, first-time All-Star)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, 2-time All-Star)

USA Stripes

Coach: Mitch Johnson

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics, 5-time All-Star)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors, 2-time All-Star)*

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, 22-time All-Star)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers, 7-time All-Star)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, 3-time All-Star)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets, 16-time All-Star)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers, 7-time All-Star)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs, 2-time All-Star)**

* Replaces injured Stephen Curry.

** Named by Commissioner Adam Silver as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s replacement. Norman Powell was subsequently moved to the World team.

World

Coach: Darko Rajaković

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers, 6-time All-Star)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets, 8-time All-Star)

Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets, 2-time All-Star)*

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, 4-time All-Star)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat, first-time All-Star)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, 2-time All-Star)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers, first-time All-Star)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, first-time All-Star)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks, 6-time All-Star)

* Named by Commissioner Adam Silver as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s replacement.

Championship Game Highlights: USA Stripes vs. Stars

4:57 p.m.: The USA Stars did not take their foot off the gas as the Stripes ran out of energy. The Stars won 47-21.

Game 3 Highlights: Stripes vs. World

Game leaders

Points: Leonard 31, Wembanyama 19

Rebounds: Siakam 3, Leonard 3

Assists: Murray 4, James 4

4:15 p.m. Kawhi Leonard secures the win for the USA Stripes with a 31-point performance.

3:57 p.m.: Kawhi Leonard was all smiles for the hometown crowd and rightfully so.

Game 2 Highlights: Stripes vs. Stars

Game 2 looked to be a high-scoring showdown between the two USA teams. The Stripes won 42-40.

Game leaders

Points: Cunningham 11, Brown 11

Rebounds: Booker 5, Leonard 5

Assists: Cunningham 4, Mitchell 3

3:30 p.m. Fox hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Stripes.

3:17 p.m.: Brown took flight and got the dunk for the Stripes.

3:10 p.m. Team Stripes was up 19-15. James and Durant had 5 points apiece for the Stripes and for the Stars, Duren had 7 points.

3:05 p.m.: Kevin Durant, determined to prove something for the "Old Heads," got the first bucket from behind the arc for the USA Stripes.

Game 1 Highlights: Stars vs. World

It was apparent from tip-off that the All-Stars were ready to put in some serious effort. At the end of the battle, Team Stars wins 37-35.

Game leaders:

Points: Wembanyama 14, Edwards 13

Rebounds: Wembanyama 6, Barnes 5

Assists: Murray 4, Booker 4

2:53 p.m.: Scottie Barnes seals the win for the USA Stars after hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

2:50 p.m.: The World vs. Stars game went into overtime after the teams were tied 32 points apiece.

2:44 p.m.: Cade Cunningham stayed hot, followed by back-to-back dunks from Chet Holmgren and Karl-Anthony Towns.

2:42 p.m.: With the stars out in full force, President Barack Obama caught a loose ball.

2:41 p.m.: Cade Cunningham got the steal followed by a dunk. This was then followed by another dunk from his teammate, Jalen Johnson.

2:25 p.m.: San Antonio's (World) Victor Wembanyama came out fierce and ready to compete. He had the first bucket of the game and continued fighting on both sides of the floor. For the stars, it was all Anthony Edwards from the offensive end.

Honoring Kobe Bryant

2:18 p.m.: After the first commercial break, the NBA ran a tribute to Kobe Bryant. "He’s smiling down on us because he’s going to love the competition," said Reggie Miller.

2:03 p.m.: Bob Costas kicked things off with a live performance of "Roundball Rock," also known as the NBA on NBC theme song. John Tesh, who composed the song, served as the conductor.

NBA All-Star game arrivals

1 p.m.: The stars arrived in style ahead of the 2026 NBA All-Star game in Inglewood.

12:25 p.m. Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren received his first All-Star ring.