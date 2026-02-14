Newsom announces 29,000 arrests in sweeping crackdown on organized retail theft

The Brief California’s two-year crackdown on organized retail theft resulted in 29,060 arrests and $226 million in recovered stolen goods as of September 2025. Reinforced by a historic $267 million investment, local agencies and district attorneys have referred nearly 23,000 cases for prosecution. Recent data highlights a nearly 19% increase in recovered property over the last quarter, totaling $36 million in assets returned to businesses.



Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California’s sustained investment in disrupting criminal networks has led to over 29,000 arrests for organized retail theft over the past two years.

Supported by the largest public safety investment in state history, local law enforcement agencies are utilizing new technology and increased staffing to dismantle sophisticated theft rings.

What we know:

Between October 2023 and September 2025, state-funded operations led to 29,060 arrests and the referral of 22,896 cases for prosecution, according to a statement put out by Newsom's office.

Central to this effort is a $267 million grant package distributed to 55 communities through the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC).

This funding has enabled 38 law enforcement agencies to purchase advanced equipment and 13 district attorney's offices to implement "vertical prosecution" programs, where a single prosecutor handles a case from start to finish.

In the most recent quarter (July–September 2025), officers recovered nearly $36 million in stolen goods. This surge contributed to a total of $226 million in recovered property since the program's inception—an increase of nearly 19% in just three months.

Timeline:

2019: Governor Newsom establishes the CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

2023: California announces the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime as part of the Public Safety Plan.

October 2023: BSCC begins distributing $267 million in grants to local communities.

August 2024: Newsom signs a landmark bipartisan legislative package to strengthen penalties for property crimes and "smash-and-grab" robberies.

September 2025: Reporting period concludes with a record $226 million in goods recovered and over 29,000 arrests.

What they're saying:

"We are sending a clear message: organized retail crime has no place in our communities," said Newsom.

"Through strong partnerships with local law enforcement, we are disrupting criminal enterprises, protecting small businesses, and making sure those responsible face consequences for their actions."

BSCC Board Chair Linda Penner added, "The ORT grants are providing local law enforcement the tools necessary to strategically dismantle retail crime networks. With thousands of arrests and millions of dollars in recovered goods, we are successfully building a more secure environment for California’s businesses and residents alike."

What's next:

The state expects the number of convictions to continue rising as vertical prosecution teams clear backlogged cases.

The 2024 bipartisan legislation provides new tools for the next phase of enforcement, allowing for the aggregation of stolen goods across different victims and counties to meet felony thresholds.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol’s task force remains active, having already conducted over 4,300 investigations since 2019.

What you can do:

Small business owners and residents can stay informed on local public safety initiatives by visiting the BSCC website to view grant progress summaries and maps.

Suspicious activity or organized retail theft should be reported directly to local law enforcement or through the CHP’s Organized Retail Theft reporting portal.