Massive California brothel network dismantled; 2 arrest in yearlong probe

The Brief Law enforcement dismantled a massive internet-based commercial sex dispatch operation following a yearlong multi-agency investigation. Suspects Kebin Dong and Wei Nie allegedly operated over 30 brothel locations and managed 60+ female profiles across California. The total number of victims involved remains unconfirmed.



Authorities have arrested two Hacienda Heights men accused of running a sophisticated commercial sex dispatch center that utilized more than 30 residential and hotel brothels throughout California.

The arrests of Kebin Dong, 38, and Wei Nie, 40, follow a yearlong investigation into an internet-based platform that openly advertised illegal services.

What we know:

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit identified Dong and Nie as the primary owners and operators of a website used to facilitate commercial sex, according to authorities.

The operation was expansive, involving over 60 female profiles and dozens of brothel locations, including several within Ventura County.

On February 11 and 12, search warrants were executed at multiple sites across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Dong and Nie were taken into custody at their home in the 16000 block of Chariot Place.

Both face charges of pimping, pandering, and conspiracy, with bail set at $200,000 each.

What we don't know:

While multiple women were rescued during the raids, the exact number of individuals trafficked through this network over the last year is still being determined.

Investigators have not yet specified if additional suspects or "sub-dispatchers" are being sought in connection with the website.

What's next:

The suspects remain in custody pending their initial court appearances.