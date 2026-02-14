Injured Damian Lillard wins 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

article

The Brief Portland's Damian Lillard made history at Inglewood's Intuit Dome on Saturday. Despite being hurt, he participated in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. Lillard took home the title for the third time, narrowly beating out Phoenix's Devin Booker.



It was "Dame Time" inside the Intuit Dome on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Some of the NBA’s best shooters took center stage during the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday, but the spotlight quickly narrowed to two stars: Devin Booker and Damian Lillard.

What made Lillard’s performance even more remarkable was his return to the court while recovering from a torn Achilles, an injury expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

From the corners to the wings, the top of the key to the logo rack, Booker and Lillard caught fire early and never cooled off.

Booker poured in 27 points in the final round. Lillard answered with 30, securing the title and cementing his place in history.

With the win, Lillard became just the third player to capture three career 3-Point Contest titles.

What they're saying:

The Oakland native admitted he felt some pressure competing in front of fans for the first time in months.

When asked what went through his mind as Booker heated up, Lillard joked, "I was praying on his downfall."

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to compete and viewed the moment as another step in building his legacy.

"Let the ball fly and trust your instincts as a shooter," Lillard said in his post-contest interview.

He added that All-Star Weekend continues to carry special meaning.

"I think this weekend is about the fans of our league, everyone that represents our league and the stars of our league," he said.

Dig deeper:

Lillard recently returned to Portland after a brief stint in Milwaukee. There is no clear timetable for his full return from injury.