Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos

One person is dead after a wrong-way collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the incident came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told CHP officers that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the freeway when the car crashed head-on into a silver-colored pickup truck.

CHP closed the right two lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway just south of Alondra Boulevard as well as the Alondra Boulevard off ramp while officers investigated.

Officers did not provide any information about either driver involved.