Cyclist killed by DUI driver in front of son in Rancho Cucamonga

A bicyclist was run over and killed by a suspected DUI driver in front of his son in Rancho Cucamonga early Saturday morning, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Haven Avenue and Arrow Route just before 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle. When they got there, deputies found that a 49-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man had been hit, and had died from his injuries.

According to deputies, the man was riding with his underage son and a group of 10 other cyclists when he was struck from behind by a car. The driver of that car, identified as Gerald Willis was found to be driving under the influence, deputies say. He was booked to the West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the crash is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff Station at 909-477-2800.