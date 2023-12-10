Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Long Beach

A woman died in Long Beach when she was struck by a vehicle whose driver initially left the scene.

The crash occurred at 5:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jonathan Cole.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene, Cole said.

"The preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle driving southbound on Atlantic Avenue struck the pedestrian," he said. "The driver of the vehicle, a male adult, initially left the scene, but later returned and cooperated with the investigation."

Atlantic Avenue was shut down for hours from Patterson to Columbia streets for the investigation.