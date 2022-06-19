Woman killed, vehicle sliced in half after hitting light pole

A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The woman, the lone occupant in the vehicle, was going southbound on La Cienega when she hit the other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no description of her vehicle.

SUGGESTED: One Killed, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Chatsworth

The condition of the other motorist was not immediately known.