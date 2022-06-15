One Killed, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Chatsworth

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Chatsworth Wednesday evening.

The collision was reported just before 8:40 p.m. near 9900 Winnetka Ave., near the intersection with Lassen Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital in serious condition. At least one of the surviving patients had to be rescued from inside their vehicle by firefighters, Prange said.

SUGGESTED: 2 women killed in crash following alleged Compton street takeover

The name of the deceased individual was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.