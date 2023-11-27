Woman dragged 50 ft during attempted purse snatching at Costco in Industry

article

Authorities Monday were searching for two suspects involved in an attempted purse snatching in Industry that left a woman injured when she was dragged by an SUV.

The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Costco in the 17500 block of Castleton Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, the woman was placing items into her vehicle when a dark-colored Infiniti QX60 pulled up and one of two occupants got out and tried to take her purse.

However, the woman held on to the purse, and was dragged by the vehicle for about 50 yards. No description was available of either suspect.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's department reported.