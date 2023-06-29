Woman dead, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Van Nuys crash

A woman is dead and a 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the hospital after a multiple-vehicle wreck in Van Nuys.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call late Thursday night in the 6400 block of North Woodley Avenue. A 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 3-year-old was listed in grave condition.

In addition to the woman and the young boy, four others were taken to the hospital and are believed to be in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.