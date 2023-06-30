5-year-old boy, woman killed in Lake Balboa head-on crash
LOS ANGELES - A five-year-old boy and a woman were killed, while four others were injured in a head-on collision in Lake Balboa Thursday night, officials said.
The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said a white Honda was traveling northbound on Woodley Ave. when the male driver crossed over into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a family of four.
A passenger in the backseat, a woman in her 60s, was killed instantly, and a five-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital where he died, authorities said. Two others in the victims’ vehicle were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The two people inside the Honda were taken to the hospital. The driver, a man in his 30s, is in grave condition and his passenger suffered critical injuries in the collision.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.