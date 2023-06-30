5-year-old boy, woman killed in Lake Balboa head-on crash

A five-year-old boy and a woman were killed, while four others were injured in a head-on collision in Lake Balboa Thursday night, officials said.

The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said a white Honda was traveling northbound on Woodley Ave. when the male driver crossed over into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a family of four.

SUGGESTED: 2 killed after driver runs red light in Lake Balboa: LAPD

A passenger in the backseat, a woman in her 60s, was killed instantly, and a five-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital where he died, authorities said. Two others in the victims’ vehicle were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SUGGESTED: Woman dead, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Van Nuys crash

The two people inside the Honda were taken to the hospital. The driver, a man in his 30s, is in grave condition and his passenger suffered critical injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

