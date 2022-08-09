Windsor Hills suspect involved in 'numerous' other crashes before fiery wreck, prosecutors say

A 37-year-old traveling nurse charged with six counts of murder from last week's fiery crash in Windsor Hills is expected back in court next week for a bail review hearing.

This comes as Nicole Linton made her first court appearance in connection to the deadly crash on Monday. As Linton tearfully sat through her court appearance, her attorneys said they're looking into her potential mental health issues.

On the other hand, investigators claim Linton has a history of crashes. Prosecutors allege Linton was involved in "numerous" crashes outside of California. One of the crashes allegedly took place as recently as 2020, where it ended with people getting hurt, prosecutors said Monday.

Linton went through a defensive driving course after the 2020 crash, prosecutors told a judge.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said there was no evidence of alcohol playing a factor in the Windsor Hills crash, but the DA said investigations are ongoing. The crash from last week killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her 11-month-old son, her unborn baby and the baby's father.

Eight others were hurt in the crash.

In addition to the six counts of murder, Linton was also charged with five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter from the Windsor Hills wreck. If convicted on all charges, she could face life in prison.