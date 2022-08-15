Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck

A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son.

During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested more time to review claims of Linton's alleged history of car crashes in addition to mental health issues. A new hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Linton's attorneys called media reports that Linton had been involved in over a dozen car crashes in the past "not true."

She faces six murder charges for the six innocent people who were killed in the crash that rocked the Los Angeles community.

On the afternoon of Aug. 4, crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues for the eight-vehicle wreck.

Surveillance video that captured the fiery collision shows the driver of a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the intersection at what investigators estimate to be 90 mph. In addition, Linton did not appear to brake, authorities said.

Upon impact, Linton’s Mercedes-Benz and two other vehicles erupted into flames. The violent wreck came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection after at least one vehicle struck a gas station sign.

A California Highway Patrol officer described the crash scene as something that "almost looks like a war zone."

Investigators claim Linton has been involved in 13 crashes outside of California. Prosecutors said last week one of the crashes reportedly occurred as recently as 2020 and in that incident, other people were injured in the collision.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said there was no evidence of alcohol playing a factor in the Windsor Hills crash, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

If convicted as charged, Linton faces up to 90 years to life in prison.