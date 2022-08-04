CHP: Speeding driver causes crash in Windsor Hills killing 6, including pregnant woman and infant

At least six people have died following a fiery car crash in the Windsor Hills area Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, happened at the intersection of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:30p.m.

Upon impact, the three vehicles erupted into flames and also caused a nearby commercial fire. According to California Highway Patrol, among those killed were an infant and a pregnant woman.

Officials believe a Mercedes-Benz was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on South La Brea Avenue, ran a red light and caused the crash.

Images from SkyFOX show at least two burned vehicles, one of which split in half after crashing into a pole. Images show people being treated at the scene and being placed on gurneys to be taken to the hospital. It appears another child was also involved in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Slauson and La Brea avenues have been shut down for the rest of the evening as officials investigate.

The ages and genders of the deceased victims have not been released.

The CHP said that charges against the driver of the Mercedes are pending.

Additional details were not immediately available.