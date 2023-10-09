Will Ferrell parties at USC fraternity, DJs during family weekend

article

Will Ferrell was the ‘anchor’ of Family Weekend at the University of Southern California, dropping by a fraternity party and playing DJ.

Videos on social media went viral of the former "Saturday Night Live" star behind the DJ booth at a Sigma Alpha Mu party, wearing a black tracksuit, a backwards baseball cap, shades and headphones as he jammed to the music.

Ferrell's eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC and an aspiring musician. Ferrell graduated from the institution in 1990.

In a video shared to social media , Ferrell can be seen commanding the stage, clapping his hand above his head as Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" blasts to the crowd. Surrounded by youngsters, Ferrell looks straight out of his movie " Old School ," taking a page from his character Frank the Tank.

Another video shows Ferrell bopping around and fist bumping as Kanye West and Jay-Z's explicit hit " N----s in Paris " plays.

Ferrell, 56, shares two other sons with wife Viveca, whom he has been married to since 2000.

According to Magnus' verified Instagram page, he is releasing new music on Oct. 15 and having a release party at the Vermont Hollywood to celebrate. Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon, who is also a musician, will make a guest appearance.

Representatives for Ferrell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Elf" actor was not the only famous parent on campus this weekend.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant , showed up to support her daughter Natalia during the multiday weekend.

Bryant shared multiple pictures to social media from the outing, writing in one post on Instagram, "Fight On."

She and Natalia also caught an exciting USC Trojans football game. USC narrowly beat Arizona 43-41 in overtime.

