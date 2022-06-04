Whittier Police officer dies after off-duty crash

A Whittier police officer has died after being involved in an off-duty traffic collision, according to the department.

Officer Lanell Whitfield died after a crash in the city of Lynwood Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

"It is with great sadness that our department mourns the passing of Officer Lanell Whitfield," the post read.

No other details about the off-duty collision or Whitfield's death were immediately available. According to the department, Whitfield joined WPD in October 2021, after working in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

SUGGESTED:

"Officer Whitfield was a beloved partner and friend, and a dedicated protector of the community," the department said.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.