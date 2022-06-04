Whittier Police officer dies after off-duty crash
WHITTIER, Calif. - A Whittier police officer has died after being involved in an off-duty traffic collision, according to the department.
Officer Lanell Whitfield died after a crash in the city of Lynwood Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.
"It is with great sadness that our department mourns the passing of Officer Lanell Whitfield," the post read.
No other details about the off-duty collision or Whitfield's death were immediately available. According to the department, Whitfield joined WPD in October 2021, after working in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SUGGESTED:
- Motorcyclist killed in crash near Westlake Village
- One man killed, at least one injured in West Covina crash
"Officer Whitfield was a beloved partner and friend, and a dedicated protector of the community," the department said.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.