Motorcyclist killed in crash near Westlake Village

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after a crash with another vehicle in an unincorporated area near Westlake Village.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. on Westlake Boulevard just north of Mulholland Highway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

A witness reported the motorcyclist was unconscious when deputies from the Los Hills Sheriff's Station began performing CPR on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider was described as a man in his mid-30s, Figueroa said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert closing all lanes of Westlake Boulevard in both directions.

An investigation was underway.