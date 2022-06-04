One man killed, at least one injured in West Covina crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A man was killed and at least one other person was injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday in West Covina.
California Highway Patrol officers responded at 4:26 a.m. to the Barranca Street off-ramp of the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway, where they found several vehicles, including a red Honda Civic, a tan Nissan Altima and a minivan blocking multiple lanes, according to a CHP spokesman.
Witnesses said a body was lying in the fourth lane of the freeway, which was strewn with debris from the collision.
The man pronounced dead at the scene was later identified as 52-year-old Henri Chinchilla of Los Angeles.
The crash closed multiple lanes of the freeway for several hours.