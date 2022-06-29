Where Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in LA County

Fourth of July is just around the corner.

With that being said, don't forget to check your local ordinance to determine what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to lighting up some fireworks for America's birthday.

Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700, any person who violates any provision of the State Fireworks laws or Regulations is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, but not to exceed $1,000 by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both.

Where are they allowed?

Cities permitting the sale and use of "Safe and Sane" fireworks include the following:

Alhambra

Artesia

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Bell Bellflower

Bell Gardens

Carson

Commerce

Compton

Cudahy

Downey

El Monte

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawthorne

Huntington Park

Industry

Inglewood

Irwindale

La Mirada

La Puente Lakewood

Lawndale

Lynwood

Maywood

Monterey Park

Norwalk

Palmdale

Paramount

Pico Rivera

Rosemead

South El Monte

Santa Fe Springs

South Gate

Temple City

Vernon

In the cities and all unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County that do not permit "Safe and Sane" fireworks, all fireworks are considered illegal and can be confiscated by local authorities.

Which fireworks are classified as Safe and Sane?

You can view a comprehensive list of Safe and Sane fireworks provided by the Office of the State Fire Marshal by tapping or clicking here.

What are the dates and hours of sales?

The State Fire Marshal allows the sale of "Safe and Sane" fireworks from noon on June 28th through noon on July 6th. Each city has the ability to alter the dates and time they will allow the sale of "Safe and Sane" fireworks.

Visit your city's website to find out what the requirements are for your city.

What are the dates and hours of use?

The dates and times are established by each city, in accordance with the State Fire Marshal. You will need to visit the website of the city that you live in to determine what the rules are for your city.

Are there restrictions on locations of discharge? Where?

"Safe and Sane" fireworks are prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. "Safe and Sane" fireworks are only allowed for use within the city limits of the cities listed above.

Where can I just watch fireworks?

Check out a full list of events and where to watch fireworks across Southern California by tapping or clicking here.