What to look for in Angels 2023 home opener

The 2023 MLB season is in full swing, but we are still days from the Los Angeles Angels returning to Anaheim for the Apr. 7 home opener.

As fans look forward to seeing historical seasons from superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels held a media day Monday to showcase the team's updated lineup of ballpark eats.

Fan hospitality director Eric Ursua explained the Halos organization and the team's concessions partner relied on fan feedback to figure out what they should feature in the Angel Stadium concession stands for the 2023 season.

Below were some of the food spots and restaurants featured during the preview event and where fans can go during Angels home games:

Crafty Mac & Cheese (At section 114 and 238 at Angel Stadium)

Strike Zone Chicken (At section 103, 223, 412 and 425 at Angel Stadium)

Cathy's Cookies (Section 432 and near Gates 1 and 4 at Angel Stadium)

STADIUM GIVEAWAYS

Who says no to free stuff at the stadium gate?

Classics like bobbleheads and fleece blanket giveaways are back as well as unique promotional items such as ugly sweater t-shirts and "Christmas in June" slippers are on deck at select Angels home games.

Below are some of the unique and highly-anticipated promo giveaways:

Friday, April 7: Home Opener Red Carpet Event. From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., fans can enjoy player appearances, food trucks and a live broadcast at Angel Stadium's home plate pad

Friday, April 7, pt. 2: Wall Calendar

Saturday, April 8: Shohei Ohtani bobblehead

Sunday, April 9: Shohei Ohtani clear bag

Friday, April 21: Mike Trout bobblehead and Star Wars Night

Saturday, April 22: Shohei Ohtani t-shirt

Tuesday, April 25: Ohtani-Trout blanket

Friday-Sunday, May 19-21: Country Weekend

Friday-Sunday, May 26-28: Beach Weekend

Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10: Christmas in June

Saturday, July 1: Trout-Ohtani bobblehead

Friday, August 18: Rally Monkey doll

Friday, September 8: Trout Anaheim Ducks hockey jersey

To check out the full promotions, fireworks shows and giveaway schedule, click here for more information.

ON THE FIELD

The Angels are hoping to build off a successful Spring Training and masterful performances shared by the team's superstars during the World Baseball Classic.

The Halos left finished Spring Training with an 18-11 record, best in the Cactus League.

In the World Baseball Classic, Shohei Ohtani was named the tournament's MVP and helped Samurai Japan capture the nation's third title. Mike Trout (Team USA) and Patrick Sandoval (Team Mexico) were both named to the 2023 All-World Baseball Classic Team for their dominant performances over the course of the tournament.

In addition to the three stars, Halos infielder David Fletcher got some valuable at-bats for Team Italy while Zack Weiss (Israel) and Jaime Barria (Panama) were able to take the mound for their respective teams. Luis Rengifo also got a chance to appear in three games for star-studded Team Venezuela.

With the 2023 campaign now underway, the Halos are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.