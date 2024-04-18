LIST: What to do in LA this weekend, April 19-21

It's weekend two in Coachella, so you know what that means for Los Angeles…empty freeways, no lines, and according to some local lore, even chirping birds.

But let's be honest, as Angelenos we're used to some of that hustle and bustle. Staying in town doesn't have to mean staying in.

Whether you're a dancing queen or just looking for a fun family outing, here are some Friday through Sunday, Los Angeles events to add to your calendar this weekend.

Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum

This seasonal attraction allows visitors to walk with the butterflies at the Natural History Museum's South Los Angeles campus. Complete with hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants and plenty of natural light to view the spectacle, the exhibit shows all stages in the butterfly life cycle, including eggs, caterpillars feeding on leaves, and chrysalises.

With lots of flight space, and a variety of resting spots, this space could have some of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects this weekend.

Reservations are required to visit the pavilion. Tickets for the pavilion are $8 per person in addition to the Natural History Museum's General Admission fee.

Tickets are for a 30-minute time slot in the pavilion.

Click here for more information.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Hit the movies this weekend while still enjoying that LA weather by hitting one of Rooftop Cinema Club's popular screenings.

The downtown Los Angeles rooftop theater will play the following:

Friday, April 19:

8 p.m. – "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

10:45 p.m. – "Friday"

Saturday, April 20:

8 p.m. – "Dazed and Confused"

Click here for more information, tickets and showtimes.

PaleyFest LA: Family Guy 25th Anniversary Celebration

Experience a live table read with character favorites Seth MacFarlane, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and Alex Bornstein, along with a number of the show's producers.

This event will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Friday, April 19.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Magic Market in Pasadena

Wander through Pasadena's Heritage Square Museum and traditional Victorian houses this weekend at Magic Market's 2024 kickoff event.

The market includes live music, shopping, vegan food, readings and sound baths. According to the organizer, dressing in costume (such as a fairy, witch or just something whimsical) is highly encouraged.

The market will take place both Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at the link here.

Bob Baker Day

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's free annual festival returns for its 10th year at LA Historic Park. The event celebrates the legacy of Bob Baker with shows, puppets, art, food, vendors and "fun for the whole family."

The event takes place Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the event is free, RSVP is required. For more information, click this link.

Spaghetti & Storytellers Night

The Groundfloor Club asks guests to "gather around the table and share a delicious meal" while a lineup of storytelling cancer survivors, caretakers and family members share their emotional journeys.

Developed in partnership with the nonprofit organization "A Cause for Entertainment," this evening aims to raise awareness and funds to support women who are facing a breast cancer diagnosis and their families.

This event takes place Saturday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Echo Park.

Tickets start at $30, more information can be found here.

ABBA Night @ Club Decades

Hoping to hit the dance floor with your favorite 70s rock, funk and disco? Look no further than ABBA Night at Hollywood's Boardner's by La Belle, presented by Club Decades.

This 18+ event will feature the music of ABBA, Saturday Night Fever, Bee Gees, Diana Ross, Fleetwood Mac, Earth, Wind & Fire – and much more.

According to the organizers, dressing the part is encouraged. Suggested attire is 70s, 80s, Goth, Emo, Punk or Alternative.

ABBA Night will take place Friday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Click here for more information.

Goat Yoga in the park

Grab your mat this weekend and meet some new furry friends in the park with Laughing Frog Yoga's "Goat Yoga" series. At this event, guests will have the opportunity to get both their stretches and laughs at the same time.

Located at Marine Park in Santa Monica, this yoga class is also open to children as young as 5-years-old (as long as they're accompanied by an adult).

Goat Yoga takes place Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $45.

Click here for more information.