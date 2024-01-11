Wetzel's Pretzels opens second 'Twisted' bakery in Southern California

Wetzel's Pretzels has opened its second "Twisted" concept bakery location in the Los Angeles area.

Located at the Azalea Shopping Center in South Gate, the Twisted location marks the second to open in the Los Angeles area and third in the entire U.S.

Described by the brand as "a street concept that takes Wetzel’s fun-loving brand and timeless menu and elevates it to a whole new level," Twisted offers so much more than the pretzels you've come to know and love.

Some of the menu items include Gourmet Dogz (Twisted's take on the hot dog with new flavors like the Baja Boardwalk, which comes with jalapeños and Cilantro Baja sauce) and Twistz (flavors include Pizza Bomb and Triple Grilled Cheese).

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Twisted by Wetzel's is located at 4757 Firestone Boulevard in South Gate. / Wetzel's Pretzels

On the sweeter side of the menu, sweet treats include Chimney Cakes (pretzel cones filled with flavors like Cookies and Cream) and S'mores Bitz, plus a variety of frozen drinks like Slushies and house drinks including the Peach Matcha Palmer.

"It’s not just classic pretzel lovers who are loving our Twisted by Wetzel’s concept," said Vincent Montanelli, Chief Operating Officer at Wetzel’s Pretzels in a statement. "Our guests are really responding to the new, inventive twists and flavors we introduced last year at our La Habra location and now they can enjoy them at our new South Gate bakery!"

The newest Twisted by Wetzel's is located at 4757 Firestone Boulevard in South Gate. The only other location in Southern California is in La Habra.

