3 Westlake District strip mall businesses hit by burglars

An investigation is underway after several businesses in a Westlake District strip mall were burglarized by

"the mom and pop burglars" overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said two men wearing masks and dark clothing broke into three businesses in the Temple Plaza - LA Beauty, Dollar Hits Pinoy Street Food, and Mom's Bakeshop early Monday morning.

Edmond Remijio, who is homeless, was sleeping in front of one of the businesses when the sound of breaking glass woke him up. He called 911 to report the burglary just after 4:30 a.m., officials said.

Nothing was taken from LA Beauty, but it was a different story for Dollar Hits. One cash register with cash was taken, and another one was damaged in the business known around the world for their Filipino food - thanks in part to being featured in a Netflix documentary. It's unknown if anything was taken from the bakeshop.

"I work hard for this and for my staff, especially tonight is my Christmas party," said business owner Elvira Chan. "We don't have business today because of the Christmas party for the staff."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.