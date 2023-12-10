1 killed, 2 hurt in San Pedro house party shooting

One man was killed and two others were injured this morning during a shooting at a San Pedro party.

The shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday near 11th and Palos Verdes streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The initial call reported four to five shots being fired at a party, police said.

The man who died was said to be in his late 30s, and the injured victims were a 30-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.

One patient was taken by paramedics to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance and one showed up at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro, the officer added.

No motive or suspect description was immediately available.